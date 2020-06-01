Left Menu
HM Amit Shah assures Rupani, Thackeray help to deal with cyclone; reviews preparations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations in Gujarat and Maharashtra for an impending cyclone and assured the chief ministers of the two western states all possible central help to deal with any situation arising out of it. The Home Ministry has deployed 31 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, officials said. The home minister held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra -- Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively -- and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Praful Patel, and assured them all central help in view of the impending cyclone, an official statement said here. Shah asked them to spell out in detail the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation. Earlier, the home minister held a review meeting with top officials of the Home Ministry, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Coast Guard and others to take stock of the preparations for the cyclone. "Union Home Minister @AmitShah held review meeting with senior officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD & Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone brewing in Arabian sea which is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra & Gujarat. MoS @nityanandraibjp was also present," Shah's office tweeted. Of the 31 teams of the NDRF, 13 teams have been deployed in Gujarat, including 2 kept as reserve, and 16 teams in Maharashtra, including 7 teams kept as reserve. Two teams were deployed in UT Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The NDRF is aiding the state governments for evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas. The cyclone is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat and Daman and Diu. The India Meteorological Department informed that the well marked low-pressure area over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area concentrated into a depression and it is very likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian sea by Wednesday. The IMD said the deep depression is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3. Nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellite cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath. When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said, adding that heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.

