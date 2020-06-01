Left Menu
MP: Four members of a family drown in Narmada river

PTI | Hoshangabad | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:33 IST
Four members of a family drowned on Monday while taking a holy dip in the Narmada river at Ghanabad area here in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra festival, police said. A woman accompanying them was rescued, said police inspector Ashish Panwar.

The incident occurred after the five members of the family, including two men and as many children, entered deep into the river while bathing, he said, adding that local divers and police personnel managed to save only Vaishali Chandraul (23). The deceased were identified as Siddhi Chandraul (10), Nirmesh Chandraul (20), Ayush Chandraul (19) and Adi Chandraul (12). The deceased were cousins, he said.

Their bodies have been fished out from the river..

