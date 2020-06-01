J&K: Lt Guv greets people on Nirjala Ekadashi, Acharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi and Acharya Shree Abhinavagupta Jayanti on Tuesday. In his message, the Lt Governor said Nirjala Ekadashi is celebrated in several ways and people traditionally offer special prayers on the occasion.

Murmu said teachings of Acharya Shree Abhinavagupta have been pivotal in the rich culture of Jammu and Kashmir and have contributed for enrichment of the nation. “On this day of Nirjala Ekadashi and Acharya Abhinavgupta Jayanti, my best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.