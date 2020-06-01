COVID-19 awareness campaign launched in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a month-long drive to spread mass awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign, which is part of the 'Mission Fateh', will bring the people of Punjab into its fold to make the fight against COVID-19 a battle of the people, by the people and for the people, said the chief minister in a statement here. Describing 'Mission Fateh' as a symbol of the resolve of people of Punjab to check the spread of coronavirus through discipline, cooperation and compassion, the Singh stressed the need for adherence to all safety protocols, cooperation with the state government through compliance with the lockdown restrictions, and compassion towards the poor. “It is a true reflection of the Punjabi spirit that can overcome all odds to emerge victorious,” he said. A series of activities will be launched as part of the campaign, which will be driven collaboratively by the department of information and public relations, as well as various NGOs, charitable institutions and social organisations. The department of information and public relations has prepared a comprehensive roadmap of activities aimed at spreading awareness on wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance, taking care of the elderly, remaining vigilant about the entry of outsiders in the locality, use of COVA App to track patients of the virus and maintaining safe distance from them

Other focus areas include creating awareness on the importance of home quarantine, symptoms of flu and actions thereafter, restrictions during Lockdown 5.0 and penalties/fines in case of violations, community mobilisation to jointly fight against the pandemic.