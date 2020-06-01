Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan discusses plan with officials to develop steel fabrication cluster in Bhilai

Minister of Steel, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to work out a detailed plan for developing a steel fabrication cluster around the Bhilai Steel Plant and discuss the issues faced by the bridge fabricators in meeting their steel requirements.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:57 IST
Pradhan discusses plan with officials to develop steel fabrication cluster in Bhilai
Minister of Steel, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Steel, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to work out a detailed plan for developing a steel fabrication cluster around the Bhilai Steel Plant and discuss the issues faced by the bridge fabricators in meeting their steel requirements. The meeting, which was held through video conferencing, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Railways, Institute for Steel Development and Growth (INSDAG), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and steel fabricators from Bhilai.

According to an official statement, Pradhan directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhilai Steel Plant to ensure the steel plate requirement of steel fabricators in Durg district is fully met and any restrictive conditions coming in the way of such procurement should be removed. "The steel fabrication cluster envisaged will give a boost to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector in the region, facilitate employment generation and give impetus to the local economy," the statement quoted Pradhan as saying.

Pradhan also discussed the strategy of enhancing steel usage in the bridges constructed by the Ministry of Road Transport Highways (MoRTH) on lines with the Railways, which is using steel bridges on a very large scale. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency

World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Prof...

Jamia Millia Islamia to digitise rare manuscripts

Jamia Millia Islamia has acquired an overhead scanning device for the digital preservation of rare manuscripts and other archival documents. Made in France, the very high speed scanner has a capacity to scan a page in less than a second and...

Delhi govt asks DMs to identify accommodation for COVID patients, land for cremation, burial

In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to identify suitable accommodations for fresh patients and land for additional capacity of cremation and burial. An...

COVID SCIENCE-In-home antibody test shows promise; recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.In-home COVID-19 antibody test shows high accuracy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020