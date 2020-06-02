Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Father-son use lockdown time to solve water woes

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-06-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 09:23 IST
Maha: Father-son use lockdown time to solve water woes

Even as people are trying to find different ways to overcome boredom during the lockdown, a father-son duo from a village in Maharashtra decided to utilise the time to dig a well to solve the problem of water scarcity in their area. As if the nature was also happy and decided to support them in their endeavour, the duo succeeded in finding water after digging to a depth of about 16 feet in the ground.

The family, residing in Mulzara village of Nanded district, is now overjoyed to have water available for their needs anytime they want. Siddharth Devake said the idea to do something constructive struck him after his job as an auto-rickshaw driver came to a halt due to the lockdown.

He also used to work with a local band, but following restrictions on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19, his both sources of income dried up. To add to their woes, they were also facing water shortage and had to walk to a source located at some distance in the village to fetch water for their daily needs.

Devake then got the idea to use the lockdown time to dig a well in the premises of their residence. "Due to the lockdown, there were no customers for my auto-rickshaw service. The local band with which I used to work also ran out of business and we faced losses. My son and I got fed up of just sitting at home and hence, we decided to dig a well to solve the water problem," he said.

While Devake used to dig the ground, his teenaged son Pankaj would go down in the pit to clear up the mud. "I used to fill mud in a bucket and my father pulled it up. We went like this 16 feet down and now we have water here," the son said.

Devake said both of them worked on the project for three to four days and were able to create a water source in their own residential premises. "Now, my children can fetch water from the well whenever they need," he said happily.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader calls out "double standards" on national security, points to U.S.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments of double standards in their reaction to Beijings plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. In her first publ...

Sentinels sign dapr to complete Valorant team

Sentinels rounded out their roster for the start of Valorant esports, signing Michael dapr Gulino on Monday. The team made the announcement on Twitter, writing, Launching with a full squad. Introducing daprcs.dapr, a 21-year-old from the Un...

China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

Throughout January, the World Health Organisation publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus and thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus immediately,. But in fact, Ch...

No let-up in global rainforest loss as coronavirus brings new danger

Tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds last year, researchers said on Tuesday, urging countries to include forest protection in post-pandemic plans.The loss in 2019 of 3.8 million hectares 9.3 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020