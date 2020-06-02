102 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, total rises to 423

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tripura rose to 423, with 102 people testing positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. They said 173 people have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb urged people of the state to follow government instructions and cooperate with authorities as the number of COVID-19 cases are rising. He said all the 102 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have a travel history.

"Alert. 102 people found COVID-19 positive today in Tripura out of 578 samples tested. All of them have travel history. As the numbers are rising, I urge everyone to stay extra conscious, follow the Govt instructions and co-operate with us. #TripuraCOVID19Count", Deb tweeted late on Monday night. Officials said 18,858 out of 31,872 persons have completed their 14-day quarantine period and the rest 13,014 are still under surveillance.

Of the 13,014 people, 441 are in institutional quarantine and the rest in home quarantine, they added..