Two killed, one injured in lightning strike in C'garh

Two killed, one injured in lightning strike in C'garhPTI | Korba | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:17 IST
Two minor boys were killed and a 35-year-old man was injured in a lightning strike at Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. The victims were picking litchis at a vegetable farm in Karasi village under Shankargarh police station area, when lightning struck them on Sunday evening, an official said.
Balrampur is located around 250 km away from Korba. While 15-year-olds Suraj Kumar and Shravan Kumar died on the spot, Shravan's father Niranjan Paikra suffered burn injuries in the incident, he said.
The injured man was admitted to a community health centre and the bodies of the deceased teens were sent for post-mortem, the official said. A case has been registered in this connection and a compensation will be given to kin of the deceased, he added.
