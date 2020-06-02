Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Affairs offices resume marriage services during level 3

Under level 3, the department will also receive late registrations of birth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:16 IST
Home Affairs offices resume marriage services during level 3
“On the day of the marriage, couples are requested to visit our offices with only their witnesses to keep the numbers of people at our offices at a bare minimum,” said the department. Image Credit: Wikimedia

During alert level 3 of the nationwide lockdown, lovebirds can officially tie the knot at Home Affairs offices following the resumption of marriage services.

Under level 3, the department will also receive late registrations of birth. These services will be provided by appointment.

This is in addition to the services rendered in level 4, namely:

• Issuance of uncollected Identity Documents;

• Issuance of temporary identity certificates;

• Registration of births and deaths;

• Reissue of birth and death certificates and

• Issuance of passports to those in export and cargo transport.

Home Affairs offices will continue opening Monday to Friday, from 08h30 to 15h30.

"For marriages, couples are required to book an appointment by calling their nearest Home Affairs office.

"On the day of the marriage, couples are requested to visit our offices with only their witnesses to keep the numbers of people at our offices at a bare minimum," said the department.

An appointment is also required when applying for a late registration of birth (LRB), which refers to a birth registration application lodged after 30 days of such a birth.

"Children born during the lockdown will not follow the LRB process. This includes children who were born from 26 February 2020 but could not be registered because of the lockdown," said the department.

Birth registration during the lockdown

Between 27 March 2020 and 28 May 2020, a total of 133 251 births were registered.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each registered more than 27 000 children during this period. Deaths registered were 68 768.

"A total of 55 761 temporary identity certificates were issued, showing a high demand for these certificates, as is the case also for re-issuance of birth certificates. In total, 51 844 birth certificates were replaced," said the department.

To support economic activity and food security, 475 passports were issued to those in export and cargo transport.

Uncollected smart IDs

Only 66 665 uncollected smart ID cards were cleared. This, the department said, is a drop in the ocean considering that the number of uncollected smart ID cards exceeds 411 000.

"The department invites citizens whose smart ID cards are not yet collected to visit offices where they had applied, to collect their valuable smart IDs – your ID is your identity.

"All offices were disinfected. People visiting our offices are requested to wear masks and to observe social distancing protocols inside and outside the offices," it said.

As part of coordinated security operations, the DHA said its inspectorate will ensure that any undocumented or illegal nationals who are detained will be subject to deportation.

"Refugee reception offices remain closed. However, permits issued lawfully, and expired during the lockdown, would be deemed to be valid until 31 July 2020," it said.

During Level 3 lockdown, no visa or permitting functions will be open in South Africa and at missions abroad.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump criticised for St. John's photo-op amid protests

US President Donald Trump had to face widespread criticism after he stood outside St John church in Washington for minutes holding a Bible in his right hand on Monday -- just after police cleared his route from protesters demonstrating peac...

Markets reopen in Pakistan despite surging Covid cases

Buckling under the business communitys pressure and to keep the economy running, the Punjab government has allowed the opening of all markets, bazaars, shopping malls, and other businesses five days a week with longer working hours despite ...

Security of Delhi CRPF camps stepped up after Intel note warning of attack

By Ankur Sharma As terrorists continue to target security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a fresh intelligence alert has been issued claiming of a possible terror attack in Delhi on the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF.Terrorists of the vario...

Rajnath Singh, French Minister agree to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly today. They discussed matters of mutual concern including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020