7 killed in landslide in Assam's Cachar

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
At least 19 people were killed and two others seriously injured in landslides triggered by incessant rains in south Assams Barak valley districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar on Tuesday morning, officials said. Seven people, includin...
London-based ride-hailing service Wheely risks being banned in Moscow after it said it refuses to share vehicle geolocation data with the authorities, citing passenger privacy rights. Popular among wealthy Muscovites, Wheely - which also op...
US President Donald Trump had to face widespread criticism after he stood outside St John church in Washington for minutes holding a Bible in his right hand on Monday -- just after police cleared his route from protesters demonstrating peac...
Buckling under the business communitys pressure and to keep the economy running, the Punjab government has allowed the opening of all markets, bazaars, shopping malls, and other businesses five days a week with longer working hours despite ...