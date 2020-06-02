Hyderabad University Students' Union to protest against 'forced eviction' from hostels

University of Hyderabad Students' Union called a protest to gather at the administration block to protest against the "autocratic anti-student" administration, and resist "forced eviction" of students from hostels. Earlier, the Students' Union had called for a flash protest against the notice issued by the Chief Warden to shut down hostels. The Union had been demanding "unconditional" rollback of the decision ever since according to a statement by the student body.

However, Chief Warden did not come to address the protest, leading to the Union's march to the administration block. The administration later convened a meeting with the Students' Union representatives on Monday. The latter claimed that the protests would end only if the former revoked the notice.

As per the Students' Union representatives, the administration has sought time till June 2 to review the matter. The scheduled protest for Tuesday evening would continue for an infinite period until the notice is withdrawn, stated the official statement.

The Students' Union also urged students to wear masks, and adhere to social distancing during the protest, in view of the guidelines issued to curb the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)