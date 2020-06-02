Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP President
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday replaced Manoj Tiwari with Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit President.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:10 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday replaced Manoj Tiwari with Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit President.
"BJP national President JP Nadda has appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the Delhi unit President of BJP," read a letter by party's National General Secretary Arun Singh.
Manoj Tiwari was appointed as Delhi BJP President in 2016 replacing Satish Upadhyay. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- BJP
- Manoj Tiwari
- JP Nadda
- President
- Arun Singh
ALSO READ
People commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border amid lockdown
Delhi govt issues fresh SOPs for handling of bodies of COVID-19 patients
Dr Sudhakar Rao is being mentally harassed for questioning Andhra Pradesh govt: BJP
COVID-19: IIT Delhi team develops 'risk index' for implementing state-wise lockdown
'Will follow all norms': Auto drivers urge Delhi govt to allow three-wheelers