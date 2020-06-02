Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi returnee tests positive in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:05 IST
COVID-19: Delhi returnee tests positive in Arunachal Pradesh

A 36-year-old woman who had returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Lohit district, where the first positive case was detected on April 1, a health official said. With this, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 23, including 22 active cases.

The woman, wife of an Indo Tibetan Border police (ITBP) officer, was in an institutional quarantine centre after arriving from Delhi in a special train with her husband and child on May 24, the official said. Her swab sample was collected on May 28 and sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Dibrugarh in Assam, District Medical officer (DMO) of Lohit Dr S Chai Pul said.

"The test results of her husband and child are negative. They were in an institutional quarantine facility of the ITBP. The patient has been shifted to a COVID care centre of the paramilitary force after her swab sample tsted positive for COVID-19," the DMO said. In the highest single-day spike of novel coronavirus cases in the state, 18 people had tested positive for the infection on Monday.

All the active cases in Arunachal Pradesh are returnees from other states after the Union Home Ministry allowed movement of stranded people. The state's first patient has recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

It is criminal not give cash support to MSMEs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the MSMEs, which are closing down11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 13rd of them are closing down permanent...

Rupee likely to stay stable if crude prices remain at current levels: SBI chairman

The rupee is likely to be stable if crude oil prices stay at moderate level and fiscal deficit is under check, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Tuesday. So far, the rupee has been stable against the dollar, he said at the ...

Germany wants to swap EU travel warning for softer guidelines this week

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the German cabinet would on Wednesday discuss a resolution on downgrading the travel warnings currently in force for European Union countries and several other associated countries into softer guideline...

Pompeo says China's action on India border part of behaviour of ruling Communist Party

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Chinas actions, be it on the India border, or in Hong Kong or in the South China Sea, have been part of the behavior of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing in the recent past. Indian and Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020