Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRIFED re-opens all outlets and eCommerce portals to support tribal artisans

All Regional offices of TRIFED have also been instructed to initiate emergency procurement during Lockdown to provide relief to its artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:29 IST
TRIFED re-opens all outlets and eCommerce portals to support tribal artisans
TRIFED has also decided to market these products through bulk sales via its extensive retail network across the country and through e-com portals, with attractive discounts. Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)

TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs has launched all-out efforts to support the tribal artisans in distress due to circumstances arising out of Covid-19. It has announced an aggressive plan through its TRIBES India retail and e-Com platforms (www.tribesindia.com) to help artisans kickstart their production and sales operations. Accordingly, TRIFED has re-opened all its outlets and e-Commerce portals to support tribal commerce.

TRIFED has also decided to market these products through bulk sales via its extensive retail network across the country and through e-com portals, with attractive discounts. Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by tribal master craftsmen and women, it has been decided to transfer 100% of the sales proceeds to the tribal artisans. Discussions are on to extend this discount offer to other eCommerce portals, where the products are being sold. All these sites are offering attractive discounts on products too. These include :

Amazon - (https://www.amazon.in/s?k=tribes+india),

Flipkart - (https://www.flipkart.com/search?q=tribes%20india),

Snapdeal- (https://www.snapdeal.com/search?keyword=tribes%20india&sort=rlvncy), & GeM (https://mkp.gem.gov.in/arts-and-crafts-equipment-and-accessories-and-supplies-art-paintings/search).

TRIFED has also been conducting regular video conferencing meetings with its suppliers. These national and regional Supplier Meets have witnessed participation from more than 5000 tribal artisans.

All Regional offices of TRIFED have also been instructed to initiate emergency procurement during Lockdown to provide relief to its artisans. Regional offices of TRIFED have taken the lead in obtaining necessary permission from local administration for allowing the tribal artisans of TRIFED to work at their premises maintaining proper social distancing norms. Permission also has been arranged for transport of these items. Artisans were informed about preventive practices to be strictly followed to avoid infection amidst the spread of Covid-19.

Artisans are being encouraged to manufacture soaps, face masks and sanitisers. TRIFED is approaching government bodies, institutions for the sale of these essential items. It is also leveraging available eCommerce avenues like TRIBES India website, GeM. All suppliers engaged in the production of soaps, masks and sanitisers are in regular touch with TRIFED, which is helping in the assessment of the available supply of such items

As a humanitarian gesture, in collaboration with Art of Living Foundation, TRIFED recently distributed free rations to 5000 artisans families in dire need of support.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

The Grand Tour Season 5 possible with other seasons, know what creator says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's action on India border part of behaviour of ruling Communist Party

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Chinas actions, be it on the India border, or in Hong Kong or in the South China Sea, have been part of the behavior of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing in the recent past. Indian and Chi...

UK tells China: step back from the brink on Hong Kong

The United Kingdom on Tuesday called on China to step back from the brink over a national security law in Hong Kong that it said was a breach of Beijings international commitments to the one country, two systems principle agreement on the f...

Rugby-French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

The French Top 14 season has been officially abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis and no champion will be named, the French rugby league LNR said on Tuesday.The LNR added that no club would be relegated and no team would be promoted from the ...

UPDATE 1-Five police shot during U.S. protests, Trump says he could bring in military

At least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said, hours after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if unrest does not stop. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020