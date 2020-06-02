TRIFED re-opens all outlets and eCommerce portals to support tribal artisans

TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs has launched all-out efforts to support the tribal artisans in distress due to circumstances arising out of Covid-19. It has announced an aggressive plan through its TRIBES India retail and e-Com platforms (www.tribesindia.com) to help artisans kickstart their production and sales operations. Accordingly, TRIFED has re-opened all its outlets and e-Commerce portals to support tribal commerce.

TRIFED has also decided to market these products through bulk sales via its extensive retail network across the country and through e-com portals, with attractive discounts. Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by tribal master craftsmen and women, it has been decided to transfer 100% of the sales proceeds to the tribal artisans. Discussions are on to extend this discount offer to other eCommerce portals, where the products are being sold. All these sites are offering attractive discounts on products too. These include :

Amazon - (https://www.amazon.in/s?k=tribes+india),

Flipkart - (https://www.flipkart.com/search?q=tribes%20india),

Snapdeal- (https://www.snapdeal.com/search?keyword=tribes%20india&sort=rlvncy), & GeM (https://mkp.gem.gov.in/arts-and-crafts-equipment-and-accessories-and-supplies-art-paintings/search).

TRIFED has also been conducting regular video conferencing meetings with its suppliers. These national and regional Supplier Meets have witnessed participation from more than 5000 tribal artisans.

All Regional offices of TRIFED have also been instructed to initiate emergency procurement during Lockdown to provide relief to its artisans. Regional offices of TRIFED have taken the lead in obtaining necessary permission from local administration for allowing the tribal artisans of TRIFED to work at their premises maintaining proper social distancing norms. Permission also has been arranged for transport of these items. Artisans were informed about preventive practices to be strictly followed to avoid infection amidst the spread of Covid-19.

Artisans are being encouraged to manufacture soaps, face masks and sanitisers. TRIFED is approaching government bodies, institutions for the sale of these essential items. It is also leveraging available eCommerce avenues like TRIBES India website, GeM. All suppliers engaged in the production of soaps, masks and sanitisers are in regular touch with TRIFED, which is helping in the assessment of the available supply of such items

As a humanitarian gesture, in collaboration with Art of Living Foundation, TRIFED recently distributed free rations to 5000 artisans families in dire need of support.

(With Inputs from PIB)