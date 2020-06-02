Left Menu
Man leaps in front of Telangana CM's convoy,taken into custody

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:31 IST
Hyderabad, June 2 (PTI): A 27-year-old man gave tense moments to authorities by barging in front of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's convoy while he was returning after paying homage to the Telangana martyrs on the state formation day here on Tuesday, but security personnel immediately took him into custody. The incident happened while Rao was returning after paying homage at the 'Telangana martyrs memorial' in front of the state legislature buildings to those who sacrificed their life for the cause of separate Telangana, police said.

Heavy security arrangements were made near the area and the man initially told police personnel that he is an employee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and stood there after showing an employee ID card, they said. After seeing the Chief Minister's convoy, he suddenlymoved and fell in front of it taking the police personnel by surprise and creating security scare for few moments,but security personnel immediately took him into custody and the convoy proceeded.

During questioning the man revealed that he is a native of Nalgonda district and working as a driver of the Disaster Response Force of the civic body on outsourcing basis, a senior police official told PTI. The man had grievances on allotment of a house under a state government scheme and may have resorted to this act to get the Chief Minister's attention in the hope of resolving the issue, police added.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

