Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beauty parlours, salons, spas told to collect Aadhaar, mobile numbers of customers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:18 IST
Beauty parlours, salons, spas told to collect Aadhaar, mobile numbers of customers

Hairdressing in salons and beauty parlours in Tamil Nadu will require Aadhar card with the state government making it mandatory on the part of service providers to collect details, including the unique ID number, from customers as part of preventive measures against COVID- 19. According to the standard operating procedure for salons, beauty parlours and spas, they have to maintain record of name, address, Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers of the customers.

The measure is aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate contact tracing, official sources said. While salons and beauty parlours were allowed to operate in all other parts of the state from May 24, the government permitted them in Chennai police limits from Monday, when the "Unlock 1" phase began.

Principal Secretary Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Commissioner J Radhakrishnan has instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and all district collectors to direct the establishments to keep a record of all their customers and take other appropriate steps to contain the spread of the virus. Accordingly, a seven-page SOP for owners and workers of these establishments, issued on Monday, makes it mandatory for them to ensure facilities for hand washing with soap or provide hand sanitiser to the customers and employees.

Employees should wear hand gloves and face masks and must wash their hands before attending to customers. Blades should not be reused and napkins given to customers should be disposed of safely. Headbands and towels one used for a customer should not be reused before washing.

The SOP also said owners should not allow employees having cold, cough or fever symptoms from working and ask them to approach a doctor immediately. Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied at a time and markings for queues were necessary to avoid crowding, it added.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reports no new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday

Spain reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the second day running on Tuesday, with cumulative deaths unchanged from Sundays total of 27,127, according to the health ministry.Diagnosed cases of the disease rose by 137 from Monday ...

Macy's flagship store in NYC, luxury shops looted amid protests over George Floyd death

Retail and luxury stores in Manhattans popular shopping destinations Madison and Fifth Avenues, including Macys flagship store, were vandalised as looters broke into the stores and stole merchandise worth thousands of dollars as violent pro...

PM Modi spoke to me about cyclone Nisarga and assured Centre's support: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray.

PM Modi spoke to me about cyclone Nisarga and assured Centres support Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray....

COVID-19: 6 more test positive in Goa's first containment zone

Six COVID-19 cases were detectedin Goa on Tuesday, all from Vascos Mangor Hill area, whichwas declared a containment zone after two cases were reporteda day earlier, an official saidGoa now has 79 COVID-19 case, though the number ofactive o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020