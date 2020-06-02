Left Menu
INS Jalashwa returns with 685 Indian nationals evacuated from Sri Lanka

The evacuees were received by local authorities at Tuticorin and arrangements were in place for speedy disembarkation, health screening, immigration and transportation of the evacuees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:37 IST
INS Jalashwa would now be proceeding to the Maldives for repatriation of approximate 700 Indian nationals on 05 June 2020. Image Credit: ANI

INS Jalashwa, deployed by the Indian Navy for "Operation Samudra Setu", entered Tuticorin harbour on 02 June 2020 with 685 Indian nationals evacuated from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Embarkation of Indian nationals was facilitated by the Indian Mission in Sri Lanka. Personnel were embarked onboard after carrying out requisite medical screening. COVID related safety protocols were also strictly adhered to during the sea-passage.

With this evacuation, Indian Navy has now repatriated 2173 Indian nationals from Maldives (1488) and Sri Lanka (685) during the ongoing pandemic.

INS Jalashwa would now be proceeding to the Maldives for repatriation of approximate 700 Indian nationals on 05 June 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

