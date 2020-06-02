Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone 'Nisarga' to hit Maharashtra coastline with high wind speed, heavy rainfall Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:32 IST
Cyclone 'Nisarga' to hit Maharashtra coastline with high wind speed, heavy rainfall Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, the Home Ministry said. The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Preparations for the impending cyclone were discussed at a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, a Home Ministry statement said. The cyclone is expected to hit the Maharashtra coast by Wednesday afternoon or evening with high wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the state, it said.

The NDRF has deployed 40 teams in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Additional teams are also being airlifted. Rescue and relief teams of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have been put on standby.

Ships of the Indian Coast Guard are already engaged in rescuing fishermen at sea. Officers of state governments and the UT apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They also assured that adequate stocks of essential supplies were available with them and that all emergency services were in readiness.

Bulk SMS facility provided by Telecom Department was being used to warn residents likely to be affected by the cyclone and evacuation of people was also underway. Reviewing the preparedness of the states and central agencies, the cabinet secretary directed that all necessary measures be taken to complete evacuation of people from low-lying areas lying in the cyclone's path and ensure the return of all fishermen from the sea, the statement said.

The states and central agencies were told that special efforts may be made to ensure that essential medical services to COVID patients are not disrupted. Agencies were also directed to activate contingency plans to ensure safety of power, telecommunication, nuclear, chemical, aviation and shipping infrastructure, and assets.

Additional chief secretaries of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and adviser to administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu participated in the meeting through video conference. Senior officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Shipping, Power, Railways, Telecommunications, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Atomic Energy, Chemicals and Petro Chemicals, Civil Aviation, Health, IMD, IDS, NDMA and NDRF attended the meeting.

The NCMC will meet again to take stock of the emerging situation, the statement said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' centred over East-central Arabian Sea

The Cyclonic storm Nisarga over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3N and lon...

Andhra CM directs officials to clear Rs 1,323 crore housing dues to poor

Ahead of the distribution of house site patta next week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to clear Rs 1,323 crore housing dues to the poor. The amount aggregating to Rs 1,323 cores was spent...

There will be some impact on profitability in short term due to coronavirus: HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic has imposed incremental operating costs on the business and there will be some impact on its profitability in the short term. In a regulatory filing, HUL, howeve...

Sports court sets November dates to hear Russian doping case

The Russian doping scandal will return to sports highest court in November when the nation faces a four-year ban of its flag, anthem and colors from Olympic Games and world championships. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020