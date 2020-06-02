Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abusive trolls target teachers,Kerala police registers case

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:48 IST
Abusive trolls target teachers,Kerala police registers case

A day after virtual classes began in Kerala signalling a new academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber trolls targeted teachers who had taken online classes for the students, prompting police to book a case on Tuesday. Police sources said they have traced three people from Malappuram, Alappuzha and Kannur, who were among those who had put out the troll pages, and their admin.

All are juveniles. Details are being collected from the admin, sources said. The case was registered on the basis of a complaintforwarded to ADGP Manoj Abraham by Kerala Infrastructure and Technologyfor Education (KITE) CEO Anwar Sadat.

The teachers were attacked and insulted thoughposts in Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp, following which the complaint was filed. Heath Minister K K Shailaja said those insulting the teachers taking online classes would be dealt with sternly.

Meanwhile, the state Women's Commission and the state Youth Commission have also on its own registered cases against those who used the social media platform to attack the teachers. Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal has also sought a report from the state police.

The Kerala government had begun online classes for school and college students from June 1 as re-opening of educational institutions, closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, would commence only by the month end. The online sessions, which began on a trial basis, were telecast through Victers channel, under the State General Education Department, for classes one to 12 from 8.30 AM to 5.30 PM on weekdays and on the online mode and can be viewed by students on television sets or smart phone.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF’s airlift of health supplies arrives at Liberia to COVID-19 response

UNICEFs first airlift of vital health supplies arrived at Roberts International Airport loaded with 14 metric tonnes of supplies funded by the World Bank to support the response of the Government of Liberia to the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVI...

First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh camps

An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the worlds largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, where there are fears the disease could spread fast due to overcrowding. The 71-year-old man died on May...

UK has more to do to understand why virus hits ethnic minorities harder, says Hancock

Britain has more work to do to understand why COVID-19 has a disproportionate effect on black and minority ethnic minorities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.There is much more work to do to understand what is driving these dis...

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' centred over East-central Arabian Sea

The Cyclonic storm Nisarga over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3N and lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020