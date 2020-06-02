5 new cases in Himachal Pradesh, total count at 345

With five new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state's tally has risen to 345 on Tuesday, the state health department said.

India reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country's coronavirus count reached 1,98,706, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. (ANI)