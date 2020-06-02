Man arrested for stealing two-wheelers in Delhi

A 23-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and shipping them off to Bihar, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a resident of Garhi village in Amar Colony, they added. "On Monday, police laid a trap near Okhla Mandi and apprehended the accused who was riding a bike around 7.30 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

During interrogation, Yadav said he came to Delhi in 2016 and started stealing two-wheelers here after he could not find work, the DCP said. The accused was a driver in Mumbai before that, he added. The accused disclosed that he, along with an associate, used to ship the stolen vehicles to Madhubani in Bihar by train and buses, the police said. Nine two-wheelers were recovered from his possession, they said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the other accused.