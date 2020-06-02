Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for stealing two-wheelers in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:15 IST
Man arrested for stealing two-wheelers in Delhi

A 23-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and shipping them off to Bihar, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a resident of Garhi village in Amar Colony, they added. "On Monday, police laid a trap near Okhla Mandi and apprehended the accused who was riding a bike around 7.30 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

During interrogation, Yadav said he came to Delhi in 2016 and started stealing two-wheelers here after he could not find work, the DCP said. The accused was a driver in Mumbai before that, he added. The accused disclosed that he, along with an associate, used to ship the stolen vehicles to Madhubani in Bihar by train and buses, the police said. Nine two-wheelers were recovered from his possession, they said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the other accused.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark; 1 lakh new cases detected in 15 days

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark on Tuesday with almost one lakh people testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days. The government, however, said its preventive measures to c...

Tensions rise in U.S. cities after police shot; Trump pushes crackdown

President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted state governors for not embracing his proposal to send in the U.S. military to quell unrest, hours after five officers were shot and wounded in an escalation of tensions between law enforcement and ...

World Bank says coronavirus to leave 'lasting scars' on developing world

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it expects the coronavirus and resulting recessions to leave lasting scars on developing and emerging market countries, with the worst damage on oil exporters and those suffering financial crises.In analy...

UNICEF’s airlift of health supplies arrives at Liberia to COVID-19 response

UNICEFs first airlift of vital health supplies arrived at Roberts International Airport loaded with 14 metric tonnes of supplies funded by the World Bank to support the response of the Government of Liberia to the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020