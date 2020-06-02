Four die of virus in Rajasthan as 273 new cases surface

Four die of virus in Rajasthan as 273 new cases surfacePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:39 IST
Four people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday as 273 more cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 9,373. So far, the infection has claimed 203 lives in the state, officials said
According to them, two people died in Jaipur and one each in Bharatpur and Kota on Tuesday. Seventy out of the fresh cases were reported from Bharatpur, followed by 44 in Jodhpur; 42 in Jaipur; 23 in Jhalawar; 13 each in Kota and Pali; 12 in Sirohi; 10 in Dausa; seven in Dausa; and six in Jhunjhunu besides cases in other districts, the officials said. There are 2,735 active cases in the state and 5,895 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the officials.
