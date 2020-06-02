Left Menu
Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing police woman in UP

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:08 IST
A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive here over alleged sexual harassment of a police woman, officials said on Tuesday. When police arrived in a village in Pratapgarh district's Fatanpur police station area on Monday night, a mob clashed with them, burning two vehicles.

The man, identified as Ambika Prasad Patel, died on the spot after he was set afire, police said. Police arrested two men, including the father of the police woman posted in Kanpur, and an FIR was registered, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

A separate FIR was lodged against villagers, including Patel's family members, for setting ablaze police vehicles, SHO of Fatanpur police station Umesh Singh said. The police woman's father had lodged a complaint against Patel on March 1 for allegedly harassing his daughter and posting an objectionable photo of her on social media.

Police suspect this to be the cause behind the killing. Based on the father's complaint, a case was then registered against Patel under sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and he was arrested.

