MP farmer hangs self, kin cite debt, cops begin probe

A farmer allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district with his family claiming he was under stress due to debts, police said. Srinivas Sarkar (45) was found hanging from a tree outside the Batkidoh village, about 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Tuesday evening, Chopna police station in charge Govind Singh said.

As per family members, Sarkar had taken a loan which he was not being able to repay, Singh said. Head constable Suresh Pandey said the deceased's brother Vibhash had told police Sarkar had taken Rs 40,000 from a cooperative society.

Shahpur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harsimranpreet Kaur said the reason for the extreme step would be known after the police probe was complete..