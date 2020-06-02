MP farmer hangs self, kin cite debt, cops begin probe

MP farmer hangs self, kin cite debt, cops begin probePTI | Betul | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:09 IST
A farmer allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district with his family claiming he was under stress due to debts, police said. Srinivas Sarkar (45) was found hanging from a tree outside the Batkidoh village, about 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Tuesday evening, Chopna police station in charge Govind Singh said.
As per family members, Sarkar had taken a loan which he was not being able to repay, Singh said. Head constable Suresh Pandey said the deceased's brother Vibhash had told police Sarkar had taken Rs 40,000 from a cooperative society.
Shahpur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harsimranpreet Kaur said the reason for the extreme step would be known after the police probe was complete..
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinivas Sarkar
- Betul district
- Madhya Pradesh
- Govind Singh
- Chopna
- Batkidoh
ALSO READ
MLAs who 'sacrificed' to remove Congress govt will be contenders for tickets in by-polls: Madhya Pradesh BJP chief
Sale of liquor allowed in Madhya Pradesh from today
Returning migrants our "brethren", will welcome them to state with open heart: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to PTI.
Around 80 pc of COVID-19 deaths have been in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi: Govt.
2 constables suspended after seen thrashing man in viral video in Madhya Pradesh