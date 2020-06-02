Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:19 IST
Ahead of the expected landfall ofcyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district,Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall sinceMonday evening, which intensified later in the night
"Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mumbai and aroundrainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," IndiaMeteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy directorgeneral of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted
The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most partsof the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolatedplaces over the next 24 hours.
