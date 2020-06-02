Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:29 IST
Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal

Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 27, a senior government official here said. All six have recently returned to the state from other parts of the country, he said. Five of them are from the state capital.

"One of them, a 36-year-old woman, is a resident of Lohit district. She returned from Delhi around a week ago. The other four cases were recorded in Itanagar. We are trying to trace the travel history of the four new patients," Health Secretary P Parthiban said. The 36-year-old woman, wife of an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer, was placed under institutional quarantine, following her return to Arunachal with family on May 24, Lohit District Medical officer (DMO) S Chai Pul said.

"Her husband and child have tested negative for the disease. The woman has been shifted to a COVID care centre of the paramilitary force," the DMO said. The state witnessed the highest-single day spike on Monday, with 18 people testing positive for COVID-19. All active patients in Arunachal are returnees from other states.

The states first patient, a 31-year-old man from Lohit district, was discharged from a hospital on April 16 following his recovery..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests over Floyd's death expose raw race relations worldwide

Images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of African-American George Floyd who then died have sparked angry protests from Amsterdam to Nairobi, but they also expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relati...

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nisarga in Alibaug in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfallsince evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in thenightMet updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mum...

Mizoram guv to donate 30 pc of salary for 6 months to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said. They said 30 per cent of the governors salary is slight...

UN urges billions in aid for Yemen as virus ravages cities

The United Nations on Tuesday called on countries to raise at least 2.4 billion for Yemen, where more than five years of war have pushed the countrys health care system to a state of collapse with little capacity to test or treat those infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020