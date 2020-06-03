Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:55 IST
Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes. The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district was stopped on March 18 in view of the spread of coronavirus. It will resume only after a direction to that effect is issued by the Union Home Ministry.

"Drills in connection with standard operating procedures (SoPs) have begun at cave shrines and en route as a process of guidelines. The pilgrimage will start only when directions from the Home Ministry are issued," an official of the shrine board said. The markers of social distancing are being painted, horse owners and their animals are undergoing medical check ups and other safety measures are being put in places en route to and at the cave shrine, officials said.

They said the board is considering online registration of devotees, while GPS-enabled systems are also under consideration for real-time tracking of pilgrims to ensure that they adhere to social distancing measures. The board is also putting in place door-mounted thermal scanners at multiple places while the bed capacity at free dormitories is being reduced temporarily to implement social distancing norms. Only families will be permitted to use paid lodging facilities to reduce the chances of the spread of the infection.

Similar drills are being carried at Mata Kali temple at Bahufort in Jammu. The Central government has allowed reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states and additionally, the resumption of these activities is conditional to the standard operating procedures to be released by the Union Health Ministry, according to a government notification..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran assails US for Floyd death, rights stance

Irans supreme leader has assailed Washington in the wake of George Floyds killing for its allegedly duplicitous policies when it comes to upholding human rightsAyatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that in America, they kill people in an open crim...

Three hurt as cement blocks fall on shanty due to gusty wind

Three members of a family were injured on Wednesday when cement blocks fell on their shanty in a chawl from an adjacent under-construction building in suburban Santacruz here due to gusty winds, police said. Three shanties were damaged in t...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 302 p.m.Services sector activities contract sharply in May with firms cutting jobs, survey says. 218 p.m.Two policemen test positive f...

Focus to be on wellness as Uttarakhand looks to reboot tourism sector

New schemes with an emphasis on wellness will be launched in the tourism sector in Uttarakhand to help it overcome the setback caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.&#160; The schemes wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020