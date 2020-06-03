Man succumbs to injuries following clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An elderly man died of injuries sustained in a clash following an incident last week in which a local woman faced sexual harassment here, police said on Wednesday. Sumendra Singh (60) died on Tuesday in a hospital in Kakrauli area of Muzaffarnagar district, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is under progress, they further said. Several people, including Sumendra Singh, were injured in the clash that took place in Nizampur village on May 30 and the injured persons had been shifted to hospital.

The woman had apparently gone to collect grass in a nearby field where two youths -- Rajan and Sonu -- sexually harassed her, according to police. Later, the accused men also attacked the victim’s family when they were confronted and the clash later turned violent.