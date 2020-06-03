Illicit liquor factory unearthed, 3 held

Three people have been arrested after 600 litres of illicit liquor were recovered in a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Wednesday

The police had unearthed the illicit liquor factory in Naugaon village under Highway police station on Tuesday, an official said A total of 600 litres of rectified sprit has been recovered along with five kg of urea, apparatus for making the liquor and packaging material, an officer said

Three members of the gang have been nabbed and hunt for two others is on, SSP Gaurav Grover said. PTI CORRHMB