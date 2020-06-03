Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure on laggards

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:42 IST
Saudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure on laggards

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia have agreed a preliminary deal to extend existing record oil production cuts by one month while raising pressure on countries with poor compliance to deepen their output cuts, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

"Any agreement on extending the cuts is conditional on countries who have not fully complied in May deepening their cuts in upcoming months to offset their overproduction," one OPEC source said. OPEC+ agreed last month to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, or about 10% of global output, in May and June to lift prices battered by plunging demand linked to lockdown measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Rather than easing output cuts in July, OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, were discussing keeping those cuts beyond June. The group also considered holding an online meeting on June 4 to discuss output policy, after Algeria, which holds the presidency of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, proposed bringing forward a meeting planned for June 9-10.

The OPEC source said that an earlier meeting on June 4 is also conditional on compliance and that the discussions now are about implementing criteria for those countries who have not fully complied with the oil cuts and how they can compensate for overproducing in the coming months.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to acquire stake in Jio Platforms via Jaadhu Holdings

Facebook will acquire 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms announced last month via a new entity -- Jaadhu Holdings LLC, as per regulatory documents. In April, Facebook had announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Pl...

Operation of Shramik Special trains from Delhi ends as no new demand from govt: Officials.

Operation of Shramik Special trains from Delhi ends as no new demand from govt Officials....

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India Group YMIG on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The am...

Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,696

As many as 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,696 in the region, an official said. The swab reports of 47 suspected patients from the district came out positive on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020