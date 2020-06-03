Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal Ministry takes initiatives to re-visit old laws to open up coal sector

In the present scenario of the coal sector, there has been the dominance of public sector companies both in exploration and mining of coal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:40 IST
Coal Ministry takes initiatives to re-visit old laws to open up coal sector
In the present scenario of the coal sector, there has been the dominance of public sector companies both in exploration and mining of coal. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Coal has taken initiatives to re-visit old laws with an aim to improve efficiency, ease of doing business and to open up the coal sector which would result in improving domestic coal production and reduce imports. In the present scenario of the coal sector, there has been the dominance of public sector companies both in exploration and mining of coal.

Age-old Mineral Concession Rule, 1960 was governing many aspects of coal mining and needed amendment in furthering the Coal Sector Reforms and also due to several legislations coming into existence such as those related to Environment and Forest conservation etc. Considering the long gestation period of coal mines due to complexity of multiple laws, restrictive rules affecting the entry of potential investors in the coal sector, the following changes have been brought into the system for freedom of operations for improving coal production and to facilitate the adoption of technology.

Mineral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020: Salient features

Amendment to provide for the allocation of coal blocks for composite Prospecting License-cum-Mining Lease ("PL-cum-ML") to help in increasing the available inventory of coal/ lignite blocks for auction.

Provisions for any company selected through auction/ allotment to carry on coal mining operation for own consumption, sale without possessing any prior coal mining experience in India.

FDI Policy in Coal Sector allowing 100% FDI through automatic route for sale of coal, coal mining activities including associated processing infrastructure.

Provisions to remove the requirement of previous approval in cases where the allocation or reservation of coal/ lignite block is made by the Central Government

Entitlement to an allottee to utilize mined coal in any of its plants or plants of its subsidiary or holding company.

To implement it, corresponding CMSP Rules and CBA rules were also amended

Amendment in Mineral Concession Rule 1960: Salient features

Registration of Qualified Persons for Mining Plan preparation is no longer required. Project proponent's declaration in this regard will suffice. Empowering block allocatee to make minor changes in mining plan and reducing the requirement of repeated approvals thus giving flexibility in operation.

An option is now available to Coal Block allocatee to engage an Accredited Prospecting Agency for the conduct of prospecting operation and preparation of Geological Report (GR) with a view to expediting exploration, bringing technology and faster growth of coal sector.

An additional option is also made available to Project Proponent through accreditation system for Mining Plan Preparing Agency for preparation. Similarly, a peer review of the Mining Plan to improve the quality of mine planning and fast-tracking approval system has also been introduced.

Provision for regulating the grant of PL-cum-ML in light of the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Amendment in the guidelines of preparation, processing and approval of Mining Plan

With a view to removing repetition of provisions from the Mining Plan which are now covered in other statutory documents, the Mining Plan structure has been simplified. Following the introduction of other laws, such as Environment and Forest Conservation etc, much overlapping information sought in the mining plan has been deleted. Simplified guidelines issued.

Processing of mining plan for approval has been simplified with an aim to reduce time in the grant of approval. Power to approve Mining Plan delegated to subordinate authority in CCO with an interim arrangement for the interregnum. System of appeal introduced to bring transparency.

The process has been made compatible with online approval so as to formulate an online single-window clearance system.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden should have done more against coronavirus but broad strategy right - chief epidemiologist

Swedens chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the strict lockdowns seen in many other countries.Anders Tegnell told Swedish radio in a...

Govt approves renaming Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

The government on Wednesday gave the approval to rename Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 150th-anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust in January had announced rechristening ...

EXCLUSIVE -Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.

President Donald Trumps administration said on Wednesday it will bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States starting on June 16 as it pressures Beijing to allow U.S. air carriers to resume flights. The move, announced b...

BJP youth wing holds virtual meeting of its national executive

With the COVID-19 guidelines ruling out political meetings, the BJPs youth wing on Wednesday organised its national executive meeting of over 250 members through a video conference with senior party leader B L Santhosh stating that the orga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020