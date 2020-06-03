Left Menu
TPDDL introduces self meter reading to help consumers get actual bills instead of provisional ones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:52 IST
Power discom TPDDL has introduced a smart self meter reading feature to help its consumers get actual bills based on their usage, and not provisional ones, during the lockdown, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The feature has been launched in line with the DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) guidelines to ensure the safety of consumers. Under this initiative, consumers can get bills based on the actual meter reading as opposed to the provisional bills, he said. Due to the lockdown, provisional bills are being issued to consumers, based on their consumption pattern of previous months, in absence of manual meter reading.

Seven million consumers of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) will be sent a web link for self meter reading through SMS alerts. The link in the SMS will redirect them to the company's official website, which makes the process extremely safe and secure, said the TPDDL spokesperson. The consumers will generate an OTP by clicking on the link and entering their consumer number. They can then use the browser access camera to scan the power meter display to record the reading and submit it through the link, he said.

The readings, once submitted, can be accessed by the billing department of the company from the log on its website. Manual meter reading was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, and is being gradually restored now, he added.

