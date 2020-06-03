Left Menu
Maha COVID-19 cases up by 2,560 to 74,860; 122 deaths in day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:08 IST
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported122 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day spike so far,taking the fatality count to 2,587 while the cases mounted by2,560 to 74,860, Health department said

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329so far, a statement said

The number of active cases in the state now stands at39,935, it said, adding that a total of 4,97,276 samples havebeen tested.

