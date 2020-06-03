Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief underlines need to protect refugees and migrants in COVID-19 pandemic

This population includes refugees, internally displaced people and migrants in precarious situations, who are facing three crises rolled into one, according to the Secretary-General.

UN News | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:56 IST
UN chief underlines need to protect refugees and migrants in COVID-19 pandemic
“In addition, the loss of income from COVID-19 is likely to lead to a colossal $109 billion drop in remittances”, said Mr Guterres. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The UN Secretary-General has expressed hope that the COVID-19 crisis will lead to a rethinking of how the world supports refugees, migrants and internally displaced people.

António Guterres on Wednesday launched the latest UN policy briefing on the pandemic, which reminds countries of their obligation to protect people on the move, who number more than 70 million globally, according to data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

"No country can fight the pandemic or manage migration alone. But together, we can contain the spread of the virus, buffer its impact on the most vulnerable and recover better for the benefit of all", he said in a video message accompanying the launch.

Three crises in one

While the pandemic continues to shatter lives and livelihoods across the globe, it is the most vulnerable who are being hit the hardest.

This population includes refugees, internally displaced people and migrants in precarious situations, who are facing three crises rolled into one, according to the Secretary-General.

COVID-19 is at first a health crisis, and people on the move can be exposed to the virus in crowded conditions where health care, water and sanitation are often hard to find, and physical distancing is "an impossible luxury".

They are also confronting a socio-economic crisis, especially those working in the informal sector who have no access to protection schemes.

"In addition, the loss of income from COVID-19 is likely to lead to a colossal $109 billion drop in remittances", said Mr Guterres.

"That's the equivalent of nearly three-quarters of all official development assistance that is no longer being sent back home to the 800 million people who depend on it."

The final crisis surrounds protection, with more than 150 countries imposing border restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. The majority makes no exceptions for people seeking asylum.

"At the same time, fear of COVID-19 has led to skyrocketing xenophobia, racism and stigmatization", he added.

"And the already precarious situation of women and girls is ever direr, as they face higher risks of exposure to gender-based violence, abuse and exploitation."

Inclusivity, dignity, safety

For the UN Secretary-General, the pandemic provides an opportunity to "reimagine human mobility".

However, that will mean taking four key understandings into consideration, starting with acknowledging that exclusion is expensive.

"An inclusive public health and socio-economic response will help suppress the virus, restart our economies and advance the Sustainable Development Goals", Mr Guterres explained.

The UN chief also called for upholding human dignity in the face of the crisis, suggesting that lessons can be learned from those countries which have implemented travel restrictions and border controls while respecting international principles on refugee protection.

He also repeated a core message of the crisis: no one is safe until everyone is safe, and that medicines to diagnose and treat COVID-19 must be accessible to all people.

Finally, he underlined that "people on the move" are part of the solution, and called for countries to explore pathways that would regularize migration and reduce remittance transaction costs.

"We all have a vested interest to ensure that the responsibility of protecting the world's refugees is equitably shared and that human mobility remains safe, inclusive, and respects international human rights and refugee law", said Mr Guterres.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 test and trace data to be published from next week

The leader of Britains COVID-19 test and trace program said she hoped data on the numbers of people tested and contacts traced within 24 hours would be available from next week once it had been validated.We need to make sure any data we sha...

Senate opens controversial probe of Trump-Russia investigation

A top Senate Republican ally of President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of conducting a corrupt investigation into Trumps 2016 campaign, during a congressional probe that Democrats view as part of a partisan election-year attack...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As countries around the world strive to reopen their economies, the European Commission classified the coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, which will allow EU employers to apply less stringent workplace safety measures than if the...

Malegaon blast case: SC asks petitioner to move HC CJ with request to extend tenure of trial judge

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the father of one of the victims in the 2008 Malegaon blast to approach the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court with his request to extend the tenure of judge, who was conducting trial in the case and had re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020