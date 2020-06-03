CAT shut after staff's driver contracts COVID-19

Chennai, June 3 (PTI): A driver working for a staff inthe Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench here hastested positive for COVID-19 resulting in closure of thetribunal for the next two days

The staff who came in contact with the driver has beenasked to get themselves tested for coronavirus as per theprotocol, a press release from the registrar of the tribunalsaid here on Wednesday

The CAT, located on the city civil court campus of theMadras High Court, is expected to open on Monday afterfumigation of the entire premises, it said.