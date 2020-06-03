CAT shut after staff's driver contracts COVID-19

CAT shut after staff's driver contracts COVID-19PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:18 IST
Chennai, June 3 (PTI): A driver working for a staff inthe Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench here hastested positive for COVID-19 resulting in closure of thetribunal for the next two days
The staff who came in contact with the driver has beenasked to get themselves tested for coronavirus as per theprotocol, a press release from the registrar of the tribunalsaid here on Wednesday
The CAT, located on the city civil court campus of theMadras High Court, is expected to open on Monday afterfumigation of the entire premises, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Central Administrative Tribunal
- COVID