Meerut murder accused injured in police encounter

A man accused of killing a Punjab woman here over a year ago was shot and injured while trying to flee from custody after his arrest, police said. Shakib and members of his family had allegedly beheaded the 23-year-old woman whom he had married.

The Ludhiana woman’s headless body with both arms chopped was found in the fields in Daurala area’s Lohia village on June 13 last year. Along with Shakib, Meerut police arrested his brother Mussarat, father Mustkeem, sisters-in-law Reshma and Ismat and friend Ayaan.

Following the arrests on Monday, police held a press conference saying they had solved the murder. The firefight took place while Shakib was being taken from the press conference venue at the police lines to the police station.

Shakib snatched a pistol from a constable accompanying him and fled, police said. When they gave chase, he opened fire and injured a constable.

He then hid in a forested area, which police surrounded with the help of local villagers Shakib continued to fire, forcing police to retaliate. He suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said. The injured constable was also admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, it was wrongly reported that Shakib had succumbed to his injuries..