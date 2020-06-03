Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP govt teachers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:35 IST
HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP govt teachers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh, holding that there has been an 'error' in the evaluation of question paper. The Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next hearing on July 12. Justice Alok Mathur's order comes days after the Supreme Court sought the UP government's reply on pleas challenging the high court verdict, which had upheld the state's decision to keep higher cut-off marks for these appointments. Justice Mathur passed the interim order after hearing 31 writ petitions moved by hundreds of unsuccessful candidates individually.

"The notification issued on May 8, 2020, whereby the final answer key has been issued hereby stays, and all proceedings pursuant to same also stay till the next date of listing," the court said. Pronouncing the order reserved on June 1, the court said, "In the present case, the court has examined certain questions and is of the considered opinion that there has been a material error in evaluation of question paper due to which a large number of candidates are liable to suffer for no fault of theirs." The high court declined the argument of Advocate General Raghvendra Singh that though some questions may be argumentative having more than one correct answer, even then the court need not interfere in the issue in as much as the presumption should go in favor of the examining authority.

"Once it is clear that there could be more than one correct answer in an objective type question where several options have been provided by the examining authority, the candidate is required to select only one correct answer, then it is incumbent, necessary and mandatory that in-fact there should only be one correct answer which could be selected by the candidate, otherwise, he would be liable for additional marks for the negligence of the examining authority and he need not be made to suffer," the court said. Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocates LP Mishra, HGS Parihar, and Sudeep Seth demonstrated as many as five questions and answers, which the court prima facie found either ambiguous, wrong or different from earlier examinations.

"Since the cut-off for general and OBC candidates was 65 per cent and 60 per cent for SC/ST and many petitioners did not succeed for one, two or three marks, if reevaluation was conducted, the petitioners could get within the cut-off," argued the lawyers. Holding that prima facie the petitioners had succeeded in making a case for the interim relief, the court referred the provisional answer key along with the objections to experts to be appointed by the Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi.

The court directed the UP Examination Regulatory Authority to send the question paper and the provisional answer key, along with the objections received from the candidates to the UGC Secretary within 10 days. On receipt of the papers by the Secretary, the UGC shall proceed to appoint a panel of experts within one week, from amongst persons who have adequate knowledge in the subjects in relation to which opinion has been sought. "The experts are required to give their opinion within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of the papers and, therefore, the Secretary, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, is directed to submit the expert opinion to the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh who shall bring the same on record by filing an affidavit before this court on July 12," the bench said. Earlier, the Supreme Court on May 21 had asked the state government to explain the process adopted for the appointment through a chart, posting the matter for further hearing on July 6.

It asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain why it changed the earlier criteria of 45 per cent cut-off marks for the general category and 40 per cent for the reserved category.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus forges rare accord among bitter Venezuelan rivals

President Nicols Maduro and Venezuelas opposition, led by Juan Guaido, have agreed to a measures for battling the new coronavirus to be overseen by international health workers, a first step toward cooperation between bitter political rival...

GST NAA finds Philips India guilty of profiteering Rs 4.53 lakh

The GST anti-profiteering authority has found Philips India guilty of not passing on GST rate cut benefit of more than Rs 4.53 lakh to consumers. The National Anti-Profiteering Authority NAA had ordered Directorate General of Anti Profiteer...

People mostly searched for AC dealers, packers and movers, mobile phone services during lockdown: Study

A study undertaken by Sulekha.com, a digital platform for expert services, has revealed that among the top three service categories searched by people during the lockdown were AC dealers, packers and movers and mobile phone services. The pl...

Cyclone causes power disruption in 4 Maha districts; 25 lakh consumers affected

Power supply to more than 25 lakh consumers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company MSEDC in four districts of Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Pune have been interrupted due to the cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in Alibaug on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020