120 shanties gutted in fire at Tughlaqabad slums

A fire broke out in the slums of southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area early on Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze at Valmiki Mohalla was received at 1.30 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted around 120 huts. "The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and a case under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unknown persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. According to Congress affiliated NSUI, their Delhi unit has distributed relief materials to the people affected by the fire.

This is the second fire incident in a week in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village. In another incident, a fire out at a bakery in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Wednesday evening, officials said. The information regarding the blaze at Soni Bakery was received at 6.49 pm and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said. In yet another incident, a fire broke out in a shoe factory, a three-storey building, near Soni Bakery. The fire was brought under control, the officials said..