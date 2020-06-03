These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm. . DEL31 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday killed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) top IED expert Abdul Rehman alias 'Fauji Bhai', who was an Afghan war veteran, besides two local militants during an encounter in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said. .

DEL67 JK-LD LEADERS-PSA JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, officials said. . DES46 JK-VIRUS-CASES 139 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K; number rises to 2,857 Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 139 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected with the disease to 2,857, officials said. .

DEL101 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652 Jaipur: Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 9,652, officials said. . DES43 PB-VIRUS-CASES One more dies of virus in Punjab, 34 new cases push infection count to 2,376 Chandigarh: Punjab reported another fatality due to coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 47 in the state while 34 more people contracted the infection. .

DES9 PB-BANGLADESHI-PAK Bangladeshi youth who planned to marry Karachi woman held at Attari Amritsar: A Bangladeshi youth, who wanted to marry a Pakistani woman he befriended on social media and fell in love with, entered India illegally and hitchhiked his way to Punjab to cross the border, but his plans went awry as he was held at Attari. . DEL96 HR-VIRUS-COUNT Haryana suffers highest single-day spike at 302 cases; 132 from Gurgaon alone Chandigarh: Haryana on Wednesday suffered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 302 testing positive for it in the state and 229 in the state's three worst-hit districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat. DES28 HR-LOCKDONW-BUSES After over two months, Haryana resumes inter-state bus service Chandigarh: Haryana resumed inter-state public transport services from Wednesday after remaining suspended for over two months in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, a senior official said. .

DES53 HP-VIRUS-LD-CASES Himachal's Kinnaur reports first virus cases as state tally rises to 360 Shimla: A couple in Himachal's remote Kinnaur has contracted coronavirus, the first cases in the district, as the state reported 14 fresh infections, pushing the COVID tally to 360 on Wednesday. DES50 UKD-VIRUS LD CASES U'khand records 42 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally 1,085 Dehradun: As many as 42 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,085. . DES24 UKD-VIRUS-BADRINATH COVID-19: Badrinath chief priest for suspension of yatra till June 30 Gopeshwar: The Badrinath temple's chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri on Wednesday urged the Uttarakhand government to keep the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30 for safety reasons in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. .

DES32 UP-VIRUS-ADITYANATH Timely action kept coronavirus number down: Adityanath Lucknow: Claiming that timely action by his government kept the number of coronavirus infections down, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said despite higher estimates by experts, the state has only around 3,000 active cases now. . LGD28 UP-HC-2NDLD TEACHERS HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP govt teachers Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh, holding that there has been an 'error' in the evaluation of question paper. .

DEL82 UP-TEACHERS-PRIYANKA Stay on 69,000 UP govt teachers' appointment: Priyanka slams Yogi govt New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers, saying the youth are suffering the most due to the negligence of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.. .