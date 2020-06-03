With 49 fresh cases, COVID-19 tally crosses 500-mark in Tripura

Forty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, raising the number of coronavirus patients in the state to 520, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. "Out of 821 samples tested today, 49 people found COVID-19 positive. Most of them have travel history and contacts," he said in a tweet.

Currently, 34,520 people are under surveillance in Tripura, while 21,012 have completed the 14-day observation period, officials said. Among those under surveillance, 460 are under institutional surveillance, while 13,048 under home surveillance, they added.

Altogether 31,491 samples were collected in the northeastern state so far and 29,066 of those tested till Tuesday. A total of 173 patients have recovered from the disease in Tripura, officials said.