Respite from heat wave conditions in Delhi till June 10: MeT dept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 01:03 IST
Delhiites will get respite from heat wave conditions till June 10 owing to southwesterly winds bringing moisture to Delhi-NCR, the MeT department officials said on Wednesday. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre here, a fresh western disturbance has started affecting northwest India from June 3.

The south westerly winds (through Rajasthan), in association with cyclone, have brought moisture to Delhi NCR and north west India from Wednesday. "The combined effect big of southwesterly winds and western disturbance will lead to thunderstorm with light to moderate rain accompanied with squally winds (50-60 kmph) over Delhi NCR and North west India starting from today till June 5 with peak activity on June 4," he said.

Heat wave conditions will not be there over Northwest India till June 10, he added. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital remained below the 40 degrees Celsius mark, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said. Humidity hovered between 83 per cent and 35 per cent.

Till 8.30 pm, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 0.5 mm rainfall, while Lodhi Road received traces of rainfall on Wednesday. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thunderstorm, accompanied with squall, on Thursday and said the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

