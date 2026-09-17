Kiddo Secures 12.5 Crs Pre-Seed Funding, Revolutionizing India's Baby Care Market

Bangalore, India: Kiddo, a groundbreaking quick-commerce app dedicated to baby care, has recently raised 12.5 Crs in a pre-seed funding round spearheaded by Campus Fund along with key strategic angels. The sizable investment is earmarked for customer acquisition, expansion of dark stores across Delhi NCR, technology upgrades, product development, and team growth as Kiddo marches toward becoming a dominant platform for baby-care items in urban India.

Founded by Ankit Kawatra after completing his MBA at Stanford, Kiddo focuses on bridging a significant gap for parents – the urgent need for fast and reliable access to age-appropriate products. Previously, Kawatra established Feeding India, the first organized food-recovery network for children, which expanded tremendously before its acquisition by Zomato in 2019. His passion and first-hand parental experience have fueled Kiddo's mission. "We're addressing the chaos of early parenthood that larger platforms fail to tackle," commented Richa Bajpai, CEO of Campus Fund, highlighting Kawatra's customer-centric approach and operational prowess.

With India's baby care market expected to swell from $31 billion now to $56 billion by 2029, Kiddo seizes a strategic opportunity. The platform offers a curated selection of products addressing quality and convenience, embedding habit-forming triggers and a community-led growth structure as its competitive moats. Kiddo is set to expand its operations further in Delhi-NCR, targeting families with higher incomes eager for better child-care solutions delivered swiftly.