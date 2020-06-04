Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Kishtwar
A joint team of Indian Army and Police busted a terrorist hideout, which resulted in a recovery of arms, ammunition and warlike stores, in Chhachchha forest of Kishtwar district on June 3.ANI | Kishtwar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-06-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 04:41 IST
A joint team of Indian Army and Police busted a terrorist hideout, which resulted in a recovery of arms, ammunition and warlike stores, in Chhachchha forest of Kishtwar district on June 3.
The recoveries included one AK 56 Rifle, one magazine with 27 rounds, one under-barrel grenade launcher, one 9 mm Pistol, one pistol magazine with six rounds, according to a release.
Earlier last month, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout located in a shop, belonging to a government employee, in Pulwama district. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishtwar
- Indian Army
- Police
- Kishtwar district
- Pulwama
ALSO READ
Hizb terrorist involved in killing of RSS activist arrested by NIA in J-K's Kishtwar
Inappropriate to make Army speak over border issues: Nepal PM on Indian Army Chief's remark on Lipulekh issue
J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch and Nowshera districts; Indian Army retaliates
Indian Army, NDRF conduct restoration work in Kolkata after cyclone Amphan
West Bengal seeks Indian Army's support to restore essential infrastructure and services in cyclone-ravaged areas.