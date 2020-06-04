Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman commits suicide inside bank in Kerala's Kollam

In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside a co-operative bank in Kollam on Wednesday.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 04-06-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 05:47 IST
Woman commits suicide inside bank in Kerala's Kollam
Police officials at the bank in Kollam, Kerala where the woman committed suicide on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside a co-operative bank in Kollam on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sathyavathi, and she was working with Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank, as a temporary employee.

"Though witnesses told us that she was undergoing issues related to the job, we are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide," the police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Dates for the visit of Prime Minister of Australia to India thi...

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles announces temporary layoffs

On the International World Bicycle Day, which falls on June 3, Atlas Cycles Haryana Limited pasted a notice outside its production plant in Sahibabad announcing temporary lay off of its employees. Mahesh Kumar, a leader of the worker union ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020