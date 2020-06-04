Woman commits suicide inside bank in Kerala's Kollam

In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside a co-operative bank in Kollam on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sathyavathi, and she was working with Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank, as a temporary employee.

"Though witnesses told us that she was undergoing issues related to the job, we are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide," the police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)