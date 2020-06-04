3 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Three women have been found positive for coronavirus in the state on Thursday, said Mizoram's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). Belonging to Lunglei, Mamit and Saitual districts of the state, all three women had recently travelled outside Mizoram.

As per the DIPR, results of 250 COVID-19 samples were awaited, with the total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 14 on June 3. No fatalities related to the infection have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)