Tirupati SP reviews preparedness as Lord Balaji Temple in Andhra prepares for darsanams

Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) Avula Ramesh Reddy on Wednesday inspected the preparedness in the town as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for darsanams at Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:06 IST
Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), Avula Ramesh Reddy inspected the preparedness at Andhra's Tirumala on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) Avula Ramesh Reddy on Wednesday inspected the preparedness in the town as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for darsanams at Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala. Under the new guidelines for the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave a nod to opening religious places and places of worship from June 8.

"We inspected the preparedness of TTD authorities. Government of India (GoI) has given permission for darsanams at temples, from June 8. TTD authorities are prepared as per the state COVID-19 guidelines. We checked inside the temple premises. Markings are made for devotees, from where ever they enter," said Reddy. "People are already habituated to the rules and regulations so they need not be explained. Markings and seatings are arranged properly. We will brief the staff on how to handle devotees. I am personally satisfied with preparedness within the temple. We will focus on the outside. Some shopkeepers have been allowed to clean their shops. We will speak to them as devotees may accumulate there in huge numbers. We will also speak to Balaji colony residents to allow them to the temple," he added.

Reddy added that Tirumala is a green zone but Tirupati has some cases. "Its impact will be known after a few weeks. We are striving to see there will be no public interface. We are working in coordination with health and vigilance departments. We are inspecting all temples including Srikalahasti temple in the ambit of TTD," said Reddy. (ANI)

