300 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab

As of June 3, Punjab has a total of 300 active cases out of 2,376 patients that have tested positive so far, said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:51 IST
Yesterday, 34 patients tested positive and 12 patients recovered from COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Ludhiana Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Rajesh Kumar Bagga today informed that out of the 22 pending reports received from GMC Patiala, five have tested positive for COVID-19 while 17 have tested negative.
