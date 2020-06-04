Left Menu
PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:38 IST
Press Council of India (PCI) member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a "deep crisis". "I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member," Gupta told PTI. He said the PCI had the responsibility to encourage media and media professionals constantly. "But everyone now realises that the media scenario is in a deep crisis. The motto for which the Council was created was not being fulfilled and I felt I was not doing anything remarkable for the freedom of media," Gupta said.

He claimed that the PCI was not a wholly representative body for the media. "Then how can we come out of the crisis being faced by the media and mediapersons? It is a big challenge for us. I have quit as I have not been able to work individually or collectively being a PCI member," Gupta added. Referring to salary cuts and job losses, he said media and mediapersons were struggling for social, political and economic justice.

When contacted, PCI chairman Justice C K Prasad said Gupta's resignation has not been accepted yet. "I have received it (the resignation). I have not gone through it. It has not been accepted," Prasad told PTI.

Gupta was appointed as a PCI member for a three-year term on May 30, 2018. He said liberty is one of the basic features of the preamble to the Constitution that continues to inspire people and the media. "It is difficult (for me) to fulfil the unbiased role and responsibility to help citizens and the media for making democracy stronger," Gupta said..

