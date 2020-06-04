Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP gives financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to migrant workers, labourers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:22 IST
SP gives financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to migrant workers, labourers

The Samajwadi Party has so far distributed around Rs 50 lakh to migrants and their families as financial assistance, including Rs one lakh each to the next of the kin of workers who died in Uttar Pradesh due to various reasons, a senior party leader said. The leader said the relief was granted on the directions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"SP chief Akhileshji has announced Rs 1 lakh to families of those migrant labourers who died in the state due to mishap or other reasons. The party has so far given about Rs 50 lakh to 47 people," the SP leader said. The list of beneficiaries included family of journalist Pankaj Kulshresth who died due to coronavirus in Agra. Besides, the party provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Jyoti Kumari, who cycled almost 1,200 km to Darbhanga in Bihar from Gurgaon carrying her injured father on pillion. "An amount of Rs 1 lakh was transferred into the account of Phulo Devi, the mother of Jyoti Kumari, by the party," he said. Saluting the courage of the 15-year-old, Akhilesh Yadav had on May 21 announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for her. In Lalitpur, a pregnant migrant labourer, Rajabeti, gave birth to a girl child before reaching her village Barkhiria. "As the news became viral on media, the party chief sent a local worker and ensured immediate assistance to her family. When, he later came to know about birth of the girl child, he sent Rs one lakh assistance for the girl's future," the party leader said.

Besides them, in cases of deaths due to mishap or other reasons, the party provided one lakh each in various districts including Agra, Bhadohi, Kushinagar, Muzaffar Nagar, Ghazipur, Unnao, Gonda, Hardoi, Etawah, Mahoba, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Allahabad, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Basti, Fatehpur and Sant Kabir Nagar, the list said. When asked, Akhilesh Yadav told PTI, "We are doing whatever we can to provide help to the migrants and common man in this coronavirus pandemic. Party workers and leaders are helping people on their own and the list is vast." In Baharaich, a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 was provided for family of a baby boy named ''Border'' who was born in the no man''s land between India and Nepal.

The money was provided to the newborn''s family residing in Prithvipura village in Motipur tehsil. A woman named Jantara had given birth to the child in the no man''s land between India and Nepal following which the family named her child ''Border''.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France from June 22

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday that all restrictions to border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.The authorities closed the borders to everybody but Spaniards, cross-border workers and tr...

New Zealand on verge of eradicating virus

New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating the virus from its shores after it notched a 13th straight day with no reported new infectionsOnly a single person in the nation of 5 million people is known to still have the virus, and that perso...

Hong Kong confirms 5 new coronavirus cases; Cable TV says residents evacuated

Hong Kong confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all imported, while Cable TV reported some residents of a housing estate were evacuated after a cluster of cases was reported.The city has 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease, ...

S.Korean court to review prosecution's arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court said on Thursday it will review the prosecutions request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee.The court said in a statement it would carry out the review on June 8. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020