'Parts of Raigad witnessed most severe damage due to cyclone'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:25 IST
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that the most severe damage due to cyclone Nisarga was reported from Murud and Shrivardhan in Raigad district. The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug, about 110 kms from here on Wednesday afternoon, but spared Mumbai, which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The most severe damage due to cyclone Nisarga was reported from Murud and Shrivardhan. The work of inspecting the damage is underway. Efforts are being made to bring life back to normalcy," Thorat said in a statement. Several trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and led to disruption of vehicular traffic. At many places, electricity cables were snapped and poles got uprooted, which led to power outages in some places, the state revenue minister added.

The administration is making all efforts to bring life back to normalcy, he said. "Even if the threat of the cyclone over Mumbai has reduced, the next few hours are still crucial. Owing to the direction of the cyclone,local administrations in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar are on alert," he said.

Citizens should stay indoors and follow the directions given by the administration, Thorat said..

